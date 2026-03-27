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Karnataka High Court quashes dowry harassment case against in-laws, terms allegations ‘trivial discord’

The court noted that the allegations are general and omnibus in nature and devoid of specific particulars as to time, date or overt acts.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 16:01 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimemarriagedowryharassementKarnataka High Cort

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