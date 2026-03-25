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Karnataka High Court quashes land encroachment case against Sri Sri Ravishankar

The case was registered by the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:49 IST
Karnataka High CourtSri Sri Ravi ShankarEncroachments

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