Karnataka Home dept, IT/BT sector to jointly set up Cybersphere Centre   

The Karnataka Home Department, in partnership with Bengaluru’s prominent IT and BT companies, is preparing to set up a Cybersphere Centre for Excellence.
Home Minister G Parameshwara announced this at the Techfusion Sunrise Summit-2023, which brought together representatives from leading IT firms and the Home Department.
The centre will facilitate knowledge sharing, skill development, and innovation to enhance security and foster partnerships for a safer city.
Representatives from nearly 50 IT companies and senior police officials attended, discussing topics like Bengaluru's safety, traffic issues, rising cybercrime, student participation in law enforcement, and law and order.
During the event, IT companies offered their Research and Development facilities for potential collaborations with the police.
Parameshwara said, “During the discussion, we listened to their suggestions regarding different topics related to the home department. The summit played a crucial role in exploring means of collaboration for better law enforcement.”
"The excellence centre will be a fostering ground for police officials and proposes collaboration of IT experts and the Home Department to explore technological solutions to the issues and digital aid for better law enforcement.”
The project will be implemented in phases, initially focusing on establishing the centre and organising collaborative seminars and workshops. Funding will be a joint effort between the Home Department and participating IT and BT companies.
The effectiveness of the innovation centre in improving security, advancing innovation, and developing skills will be assessed regularly by the government and industry stakeholders.
Objectives
* Collaborative innovations
* Knowledge sharing
* Combating cybercrimes
* Skill development
* Technological social media monitoring
Proposed activities
* R&D projects
* Workshops and seminars
* Public awareness campaigns
* Training programmes