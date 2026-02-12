<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=G%20Parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Thursday said that the Cabinet will decide on allowing IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>Speaking to reporters following a meeting, Parameshwara said that he will brief the Cabinet later in the evening. </p><p>“The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been directed to follow the recommendations based on Justice John Michael D’Cunha’s report. Some of the recommendations have been complied with. They [RCB] had sought permission to play the inaugural match from Bengaluru, since they won last year and are defending champions. A high-level committee was formed by the government, comprising the GBA chief, the city police commissioner and others. We have received the report today. Since I was authorised, I will brief the Cabinet at 6 pm today and a decision will be taken whether to allow or not,” Parameshwara said. </p>.RCB reluctant to play at Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026.<p>“Some of concerms raised by representatives of RCB today include gates, parking areas and holding areas, which are infrastructural in nature. The others, like providing ambulances and doctors, are not infrastructure concerns and can be immediately addressed. They say steps have already been taken,” he added. </p><p>Further, the Home Minister said that those who are hosting the event will have to bear the responsibility. “It is RCB and KSCA who are conducting the event. Those who host the event will have to be responsible. The government can’t be held responsible,” he added.</p>