Karnataka launches Centre of Excellence for Space Technology in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka has launched the country’s first state-led Centre of Excellence for Space Technology (CoE SpaceTech Foundation) in Bengaluru. IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge inaugurated the Centre, which was established by the Karnataka government through the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society in collaboration with SIA-India.</p><p>Kharge said, “Karnataka has consistently been at the forefront of India’s technology and innovation journey. With the launch of this Centre of Excellence for Space Technology, we are extending that leadership into one of the most strategic sectors of the future. Our focus is not just on advancing research, but on creating an ecosystem where innovation can translate into real-world applications, economic growth, and high-quality jobs. This Centre will play a critical role in positioning Karnataka as a key driver of India’s space economy.”</p>.Spacetech startup SatLeo Labs raises $5.5 mn in seed funding.<p>The CoE SpaceTech Foundation has been established to drive advanced research and innovation in space technologies, industry-aligned training and talent development, startup incubation and ecosystem building and cross-sector applications of space technologies.</p><p>The Centre also formalised multiple MoUs to strengthen its ecosystem approach including MoU with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), which is focused on collaborative research in space biology, student training and internships, industry engagement with space and biotechnology startups, international workshops in microgravity research, and the establishment of a space bio research cluster.</p>.'Last rank for Kalaburagi': Karnataka BJP trolls Minister Priyank Kharge over SSLC results.<p>“The Centre of Excellence is designed as a collaborative platform that brings together government, industry, startups, and academia. By focusing on talent development, applied research, and ecosystem building, we aim to create a pipeline of innovation that is both scalable and sustainable," said Manjula N, Secretary to Government, IT, BT and S&T Department, Government of Karnataka.</p><p>Karnataka already hosts a large share of the country's spacetech startups, research institutions, and talent base. The CoE will play a pivotal role in enabling public-private collaboration, supporting startups, and unlocking new use cases for space technologies across sectors critical to India’s development.</p>