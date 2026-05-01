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Karnataka launches Centre of Excellence for Space Technology in Bengaluru

The CoE SpaceTech Foundation has been established to drive advanced research and innovation in space technologies.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 16:48 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsPriyank KhargeSpace technology

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