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Karnataka launches quantum ecosystem map to anchor Q-City hub

Q-City, a flagship quantum hub, aims to bring together academia, startups and industry on a single platform for quantum technologies.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:45 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 20:45 IST
BengaluruQuantum Physics

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