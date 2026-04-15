Karnataka launches quantum ecosystem map to anchor Q-City hub

<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology NS Boseraju on Wednesday launched a comprehensive Quantum Ecosystem Map on the occasion of World Quantum Day.</p>.<p>Q-City, a flagship quantum hub, aims to bring together academia, startups and industry on a single platform for quantum technologies. Envisioned as a single-window ecosystem, it is intended to enable the translation of research into real-world applications.</p>.<p>The roadmap outlines plans to build a statewide quantum ecosystem, along with implementation strategies, milestones and targets through 2035, with a focus on scalable and sustainable growth.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Boseraju said, “We are the first state in India to come up with a Quantum Ecosystem Map. Karnataka is already at the forefront of this technology. Prepared by IISc, this map captures key technological advancements and showcases an ecosystem that no other state currently has. We are proud to launch such a comprehensive mapping initiative.”</p>.<p>He added that the detailed project report for Q-City will be initiated shortly and overseen by the state’s Quantum Task Force.</p>.<p>“The government is also focusing on building a strong pipeline of skilled professionals. Karnataka has announced a Rs 10-crore grant to support skilling, research and startup growth in the quantum sector,” he said.</p>.<p>The government also announced the appointment of Professor Arindam Ghosh, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), as chairman of the Karnataka Quantum Task Force.</p>.<p>Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT and BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said the state has earmarked Rs 400 crore for the coming decade to push deep tech.</p>.<p>"With equity grants of up to Rs 50 lakh to over 1,300 startups, we have catalysed the venture capital ecosystem to deploy a record Rs 732 crore in a single day. While Bengaluru is the world’s fourth-largest tech cluster with over 1,000 global capability centres, we are expanding this growth beyond the city. Through the Local Economic Acceleration Program and a Rs 1,000-crore investment, we aim to take the innovation ecosystem across the state,” he said.</p>