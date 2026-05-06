<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta has named the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department; the Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority; and the Commissioner of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation as respondents in the suo motu case taken up after flooding at the KR Circle underpass killed a Hyderabad-based techie in 2023.</p>.<p>The underpass again witnessed flooding after heavy rain on April 29, and Lokayukta B S Patil visited the spot on April 30.</p>.Lokayukta conducts raids on officials in Bengaluru\n.<p>In the earlier case, based on reports submitted by the IGP (Lokayukta) and engineers, Lokayukta officials had sought a response from the then Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. However, engineers from the BBMP’s stormwater drain department had blamed engineers from the road infrastructure division, and vice versa.</p>.<p>Considering that each division blamed the other and the underpass continued to witness flooding, the Lokayukta, on April 30, named senior officials as respondents and sought a response from them by May 20.</p>