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Karnataka Lokayukta names top officials in KR Circle underpass case

The underpass again witnessed flooding after heavy rain on April 29, and Lokayukta B S Patil visited the spot on April 30.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:17 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:17 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLokayuktakr circle underpass

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