Karnataka Lokayukta traps Bescom EE while taking Rs 3 lakh bribe 

The arrested is Rajesh K V, Executive Engineer(Elec), E-11 Division, BESCOM, Indiranagara, Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 22:21 IST
Bengaluru newsBESCOM

