Karnataka Lokayukta traps Bescom EE while taking Rs 3 lakh bribe 

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Monday trapped a Bescom official while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.</p>.<p>The arrested is Rajesh K V, Executive Engineer(Elec), E-11 Division, BESCOM, Indiranagara, Bengaluru.</p>.<p>According to the police, the complainant, an electrical contractor, reached out to the Lokayukta police claiming that Rajesh had sought Rs 7 lakh bribe to "reactivate electric meters and to provide 24 KW new connection to complainant's client."</p>.<p>The Lokayukta police officials laid a trap and caught Rajesh red-handed when he accepted Rs 3 lakh as part of the bribe from the complainant.</p>.<p>A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and further probe is underway, officials said.</p>