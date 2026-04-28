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Karnataka plans subsidised IVF through tie-up with private hospitals

The government currently does not provide IVF services on its own due to lack of the required infrastructure.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 20:32 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 20:32 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsIVF

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