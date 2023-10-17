Karnataka top cop appointed SP in CBI

An IPS officer from Karnataka has been appointed the Superintendent of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The central deputation of P Krishnakant, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, is for five years and will begin from the “date of assumption till further orders”, an official order issued on Monday by the Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions stated.
Krishnakant was first with the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) — batch of 2014 — and was posted in Hyderabad. Later, he was selected in the 2016 IPS batch.
Krishnakant has served in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), in Hubballi-Dharwad as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) before serving as the SP of Dharwad and the DCP of southern Bengaluru. He also served as an SP in the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Apart from Krishnakant, R Ram Kumar from the Jharkhand cadre's 2015 batch also received the central deputation.