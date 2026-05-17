Karnataka: Private sleeper bus catches fire, passengers safe

<p>Hassan: As many as 36 passengers of a private sleeper bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire near Shanthigrama on NH 75 in Hassan taluk, on Friday night. </p>.<p>The incident occurred when the bus was proceeding to Mangaluru from Bengaluru.</p>.<p>One of the tyres of the bus punctured after which smoke filled the bus. The driver stopped the vehicle and ensured that the passengers got down.</p>.<p>While the passengers got down with their handbags, many of their luggages were burnt, the police said. </p>.<p>Personnel of the department of Fire and Emergency Services have extinguished the fire. However, by the time they reached, the bus was fully burnt. Shanthigrama police, who rushed to the spot, have registered a <br>case.</p>