<p>Bengaluru: More than seven lakh households registered under the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Bescom limits are losing benefits because they exceed their set limit, data accessed by DH shows. </p>.<p>Of the 76.58 lakh registered households, only 69.46 lakh are receiving reduced power bills. Data was available until January 2026, and many more could have been left out during the summer months since power consumption usually increases from February. </p>.<p>Although the scheme promised 200 units of free power, the government later decided to calculate eligible limits based on the average one-year consumption of every household. </p>.<p>When the scheme was launched in 2023, the average consumption of every household over a one-year period was calculated for fixing the entitled units.</p>.<p>With power consumption increasing in households over the last three years, many who initially received the benefit have now been left out. </p>.<p>While many have crossed the 200-unit limit, others under the sub-200-unit limit are also not able to reap the complete benefits due to the difference between eligible units and their present consumption. </p>.<p>"Power consumption for every household has been increasing as the standard of living also improves. This must be accounted for. For instance, as the heat increased, we wanted to buy an air-conditioner, we will want to update our refrigerator. However, even after this, we fall within the 200 units since we do not use them extensively. Now, our eligible units are only 113 units and we consume close to 190 units. If 200 free units were promised, should we not be eligible for it?" said Vasanth L, a resident of Rajajinagar. </p>.KERC order: Industrialists, domestic consumers unhappy.<p>Citizens who moved into rented homes or those who constructed new houses are also left out of the scheme or receive minimum benefits. </p>.<p>"We finished construction in late 2023 and were hoping that our average consumption would be calculated by 2024 so we would get the benefits. However, there is no update and even though we consume only about 140 units, we have to pay for close to 100 units," said Pavan K, a resident of Bashyam Nagar. </p>.<p>Bescom officials said that the number of beneficiaries changes every month and people should track their consumption to make better use of the scheme's benefits. </p>.<p>Citizens urged the government to consider calculating the average eligible units every year if the scheme is to be effective and serve people. </p>.<p>However, senior officials in the energy department said such revisions would have financial implications. </p>.<p>Between August 2023 and January 2026, the government released Rs 10,625 crore in subsidies for Gruha Jyothi consumers under the Bescom jurisdiction. The overall amount across Escoms totals Rs 22,754 crore. </p>.<p>"Revising the eligible limits will have bigger financial implications. What we are speaking about is thousands of crores of money, so the decision has to be made at the government level. As of now, no such discussions are ongoing," a senior official from the energy department told <span class="italic">DH</span> on the condition of anonymity.</p>