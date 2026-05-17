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Karnataka: Rising consumption costs 7 lakh consumers Gruha Jyothi benefits

Citizens urged the government to consider calculating the average eligible units every year if the scheme is to be effective and serve people.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:55 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:55 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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