Karnataka Silk Department clerk lands plum revenue post on DKS' backing

In what seems to be a clear violation of Palike rules, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday posted Nithin V, first division assistant (FDA) of Silk Department, as the revenue inspector of Yelahanka zone. Nithin was recommended by Dy CM D K Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.
On August 23, Shivakumar recommended Nithin’s posting in a letter addressed to the BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. Buckling under pressure, BBMP’s deputy commissioner (administration) issued an order on August 31 to post Nithin in place of A V Shivakumar. Nithin has been posted for a period of two years.
The posting is a clear violation of the BBMP’s Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules; a clerk working in the Silk Department cannot be posted as a revenue inspector. The post of revenue inspector is reserved only for the BBMP staff, and there is no provision to depute an outsider.
Sources said that the post of revenue inspector is sought-after, especially in zones such as Yelahanka as the area is rapidly growing due to its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport.