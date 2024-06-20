Karnataka starts homework on second airport for Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday set the ball rolling on setting up a second airport for Bengaluru, which Industries & Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said is imperative given the city's growth and future challenges.

Patil chaired a meeting with top officials from his department. He asked his officials to prepare a report on establishing a second airport for the state capital.

In a statement, Patil said Bengaluru cannot get a second airport until 2033. "At the time of setting up the Kempegowda International Airport, the government signed a 25-year agreement with the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd that another airport will not come up in a 150-km radius. This condition will expire in nine years. We need to start work on the second airport right now," the minister said.