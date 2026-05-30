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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka to continue receiving pre-monsoon thundershowers for 3-4 days, Bengaluru nights to get chillier

Bengaluru received 46 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, with another 10.6 mm in the evening.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsBengaluruIMDThunderstormsKarnatakaHeavy rainfallPre-monsoon rain

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