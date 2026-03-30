Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka Transport Department cracks down on 450 out-of-state vehicles

Overall, Rs 41.4 crore in taxes and Rs 68.6 lakh in fines were collected from these cases, totalling Rs 42.1 crore.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 22:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 22:07 IST
BengaluruDelhiKarnatakatransport department

Follow us on :

Follow Us