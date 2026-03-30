<p>Bengaluru: The transport department has seized 450 out-of-state-registered cars and registered 3,207 cases for non-payment of taxes between April 2025 and March 2026. </p>.<p>Overall, Rs 41.4 crore in taxes and Rs 68.6 lakh in fines were collected from these cases, totalling Rs 42.1 crore, as per data shared by the department. </p>.<p>Over the past year, the department conducted routine checks on 20,875 cars.</p>.<p>“We’ve been doing routine checks, as there is a constant number of out-of-state registered vehicles in the state at all times. We get many new registrations from Puducherry and second-hand vehicles from Delhi. Also, commonly, people who move into the city for education tend to settle here, but don’t get their vehicles re-registered in the state,” said M P Omkareshwari, additional commissioner for transport (enforcement south). </p>.<p>The recent case of a white Lamborghini drifting in the middle of the CBD area again highlighted the growing number of out-of-state-registered vehicles in the city. </p>.<p>To crack down on such vehicles, the transport department is planning special drives in April, added Omkareshwari. </p>.<p>Of the 3,207 cases registered, the regional transport office (RTO) in south Bengaluru saw the highest number at 432, followed by east Bengaluru at 413 and K R Puram at 385. The RTO in Yelahanka saw the lowest amount of cases at 145, and west Bengaluru 149. </p>.<p>The highest amount of taxes, at Rs 3.7 crore, were collected at central Bengaluru RTO, and the lowest amount of Rs 11 lakh was collected at Jnanabharathi RTO.</p>.<p><strong>Delhi’s 2nd-hand vehicles</strong></p>.<p>“While many luxury cars are coming into the state with non-Karnataka registrations to evade taxes, these do not make up a majority of the cases booked. The 10-15-year cap on petrol and diesel vehicles in Delhi is pushing a lot of second-hand vehicles into the state. When these vehicles are caught, they often lie that they’re just visiting the city for medical purposes or some other reason. We need to be able to prove that these cars have been plying in Karnataka for over a year, to be able to tax or fine them,” she said. </p>