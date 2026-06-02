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Karnataka Valmiki scam | Ex-minister B Nagendra got Rs 1.2 crore, 'benami' vehicle: CBI charge sheet

The agency also claimed that Rs 89.63 crore was fraudulently diverted through forged cheques and RTGS transactions
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:32 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsCBIscamB Nagendra

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