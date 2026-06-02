<p>Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged a conspiracy by former Minister B Nagendra and others in the misappropriation of funds from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/valmiki%20scam">Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (</a>KMVSTDCL), according to the charge sheet filed in a Bengaluru court on Tuesday. </p><p>The CBI probe established the role of 30 people, including Nagendra, his close associate Nekkanti Nagaraj, KMVSTDCL officials, state government officials, officials of Union Bank of India (UBI) MG Road branch and Indian Overseas Bank's (IOB) Kukatpally branch in Hyderabad, as well as private individuals and middlemen. </p><p>The CBI alleged that Satyanarayana Varma of Hyderabad, another accused, played a crucial role and had executed a similar fraud in Chhattisgarh. He allegedly conspired with Etakari Satyanarayan, chairman of First Finance Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Hyderabad, and opened 18 bogus bank accounts in the names of fictitious business entities using forged registration certificates and fabricated KYC documents. </p>.Karnataka Valmiki scam: ED attaches Rs 8.07 crore belonging to ex-minister B Nagendra.<p>"The MD and Account Officer of KMVSTDCL shared specimen signatures and sensitive banking information with Varma through Nekkanti Nagaraj and other accused. Forged rubber seals and stamps of the MD and AO of KMVSTDCL were fabricated by a graphic designer in Hyderabad and used to execute fraudulent banking transactions. Approximately Rs 187 crore was pooled into KMVSTDCL's UBI account by the MD and AO," the CBI alleged. </p><p>The agency also claimed that Rs 89.63 crore was fraudulently diverted through forged cheques and RTGS transactions, with the funds subsequently layered through around 600 bank accounts before being converted into cash, bullion and luxury vehicles. Nagendra allegedly received a 'benami' vehicle. </p><p>In 2023-24, tenders worth Rs 13.95 crore for Smart Computer Labs and Roti Making Machines were awarded by the ST Welfare Department to M/s SKR Infrastructure, Bengaluru, a firm owned by K Srinivas Reddy, who is closely connected to Nagaraj. </p><p>"Investigation has established that B Nagendra received illegal gratification of Rs 1.2 crore through Nagaraj, routed into the accounts of Nagendra's sister, brother-in-law, personal assistant and a farmhouse owner in Ballari. Nagaraj himself received Rs 5.72 crore from SKR Infrastructure and its sister concerns," the CBI alleged. </p><p>The CBI further alleged that, at Nagendra's insistence, skill development training work worth Rs 4.9 crore was awarded to KGTTI, Bengaluru, and subsequently subcontracted, without any tender process, to M/s Sadguru Education Trust and M/s Sadguru Solutions, which in turn subcontracted it to M/s Skillpoint Training & Services, Guntur.</p><p>"Investigation has established that Rs 64 lakh was paid as illegal gratification to Nagaraj's family, and Rs 15.50 lakh was paid as a bribe to Prakash N, Section Officer, ST Welfare Secretariat," the CBI alleged.</p>