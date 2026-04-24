<p>Bengaluru:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vishva-hindu-parishad"> Vishva Hindu Parishad</a> (VHP) general secretary Milind Parande on Thursday announced that the organisation would reach out to industry bodies like the FICCI and CII and urge them to pay attention to incidents like ‘love jihad’ at workplaces and religious conversion.</p>.<p>Speaking at a press meet in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Parande said, “Bajrang Dal has held 1,000 demonstrations across the cities to highlight the alleged incidents of ‘love jihad’ and religious conversions in corporate workspaces. The TCS incident in Maharashtra is not an isolated case. We have information about such incidents in other corporates too. Bengaluru-based companies have been given the benefit of doubt. We will meet state-level associations and some companies and tell them our areas of worry and their practices. There should be a rethink about rules of engagement to control mischievous activities,” he said, adding that VHP helplines are active to report such cases.</p>.VHP leader seeks stricter anti-conversion, cow protection laws; flags ‘love jihad’ concerns.<p>Alleging the Congress government’s ‘discriminatory’ treatment of Hindu activists in Karnataka, he said, “Hindu activists are being targeted, FIRs are lodged and they are barred from traveling across districts. Also, anti-cow slaughter laws are effective and there is a need to block the Karnataka-Kerala-Tamil Nadu smuggling routes, set up checkposts and take action against repeated offenders and vehicle owners.”</p>