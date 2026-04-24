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Karnataka | VHP to reach out industry bodies urging them to pay attention to ‘love jihad’

'We will meet state-level associations and some companies and tell them our areas of worry and their practices,' said Milind Parande
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:05 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:05 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaVHP

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