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Karnataka's Anila Bhagya Yojane brought 'Limited health gains after LPG shift': Study

Of the 14.5% of households that reported respiratory illnesses, only 24.2% observed noticeable improvements after shifting to LPG.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:31 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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