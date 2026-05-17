Karnataka's Anila Bhagya Yojane brought 'Limited health gains after LPG shift': Study

<p class="bodytext">Roughly one in seven households that adopted LPG for cooking under the state government’s Anila Bhagya scheme reported a family member suffering from a respiratory disease, a study has found.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The study, published by the government in March, evaluated the Mukhya Mantri Anila Bhagya Yojane (MMABY). </p>.<p class="bodytext">Under first phase, MMABY reached 98.7% out of the targeted one lakh households. Each household received an LPG connection, a two-burner stove and first refill free of cost. The study, done by Bihar-based TransRural Consulting, covered 4,018 beneficiaries from 2017-2024. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Of the 14.5% of households that reported respiratory illnesses, only 24.2% observed noticeable improvements after shifting to LPG.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“This suggests that although LPG has the potential to reduce smoke-related ailments, health benefits may not materialize immediately or may be moderated, by continued exposure to traditional fuels,” the study said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In Bengaluru division, 16.2% of respondents reported respiratory illnesses among their family members.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“This figure suggests that despite LPG adoption, health impacts from past or continued use of traditional fuels remain a concern,” the study said. In Mysuru division, this figure was 15.2%. Prevalence of respiratory illness was the highest in the Belagavi division at 22%. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“In Kalaburagi division, only 2.9% of respondents reported such illnesses, the lowest across all divisions. This unusually low figure contrasts with the division’s high reliance on fuel stacking, raising questions about underreporting or differing perceptions of respiratory conditions among households,” the study said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The study also found that eye-related health issues were relatively common among MMABY beneficiary households even after adopting cleaner cooking fuels. “Statewide, 31.3% of respondents reported eye irritation, redness, watering or burning sensation among family members,” it said. “This prevalence is consistent across all four divisions: 32% in Bengaluru, 31.4% in Belagavi, 30.5% in Kalaburagi and 31.6% in Mysuru, indicating that smoke-induced eye problems are a widespread health concern.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Nearly half of the beneficiary households depend on agriculture and another 41% on daily wage labour, making monthly cash-flow erratic, the study said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"In such circumstances, families tend to conserve the LPG for certain meals and revert to cheaper traditional fuels when possible," it said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"This indicates that cultural attachment to traditional <span class="italic">chulha</span> fires is not the primary obstacle in Karnataka, rather it is the poverty-driven trade-off".</p>