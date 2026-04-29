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KAS officer, driver arrested by Lokayukta Police in Bengaluru

On Wednesday, the driver allegedly accepted the remaining Rs 15 lakh, following which he was caught red-handed.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:08 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 08:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayukta

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