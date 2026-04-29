<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta</a> police on Wednesday arrested a KAS officer and his driver for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 30 lakh bribe to pass a favourable order in a pending RRT case.</p><p>The accused have been identified as Nagaprashanth (KAS), Special Assistant Commissioner (North) and Special Land Acquisition Officer-1, KIADB, and Kumar, a driver linked to his department.</p><p>Based on a complaint by Ravi Kumar, a resident of Attur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yelahanka">Yelahanka</a>, Lokayukta team laid a trap.</p>.Karnataka revenue inspector caught accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from doctor. <p>Officials said the accused had demanded Rs 30 lakh, of which Rs 15 lakh was allegedly collected earlier by the driver on the officer’s instructions.</p><p>On Wednesday, the driver allegedly accepted the remaining Rs 15 lakh, following which he was caught red-handed. </p><p>Both the accused have been taken into custody and further investigations are ongoing. </p>