Bengaluru

Kathriguppe community hall licence cancelled: BMTC


Last Updated 27 October 2023, 21:59 IST

Bengaluru: The licence to operate the Kathriguppe Community Hall (Sri Venkatadri Kalyana Mantapa) has been cancelled from October 20, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said in a statement issued on Friday. The community hall is attached to BMTC Depot 13.

The corporation has asked the public and its staff — who have booked the venue in advance for weddings and other functions on October 21 and later — to contact the BMTC’s assistant traffic manager (Commercial) with details of the booking along with the receipt within 15 days.

Citizens can share their details on 7760991222, the statement read.

(Published 27 October 2023, 21:59 IST)
Bengaluru BMTC

