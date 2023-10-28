Kathriguppe community hall licence cancelled: BMTC

Bengaluru: The licence to operate the Kathriguppe Community Hall (Sri Venkatadri Kalyana Mantapa) has been cancelled from October 20, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said in a statement issued on Friday. The community hall is attached to BMTC Depot 13.
The corporation has asked the public and its staff — who have booked the venue in advance for weddings and other functions on October 21 and later — to contact the BMTC’s assistant traffic manager (Commercial) with details of the booking along with the receipt within 15 days.
Citizens can share their details on 7760991222, the statement read.