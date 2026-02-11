<p>‘Sur Sandhya’ returns this Saturday in support of a cancer foundation.</p>.<p>Since its inception in 2000, ‘Sur Sandhya’ has been striving to “blend meaningful music with social responsibility”, says Sandhya Ramesh, who is behind the initiative. Over the years, the platform has supported several causes. This edition is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for cancer care through the HCG Cancer Foundation.</p>.<p>The highlight of the evening will be a fireside chat between renowned radio and media personality Harish Bhimani and Padma Shri awardee Kavita Krishnamurti. During the chat, Kavita will speak about her career, highlighting milestone songs and the remarkable personalities she has worked with. Five singers from across the country will perform the playback singer’s yesteryear songs.</p>.MLA writes to Greater Bengaluru Authority over ban on commercial activities on 40-ft roads.<p>Kavita told Metrolife that she is excited to be part of the concert, noting that “all the proceeds will go towards a noble cause”. The event will culminate in a live performance by her, during which Kavita will render a few of her popular songs, like ‘Dil ne kaha’, ‘Hawa hawaii’, ‘Aaj main upar’, ‘Tu hi re’, ‘O sajna’, ‘Dola re’, among others.</p>.<p>February 14, 6 pm, at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. Tickets online.</p>