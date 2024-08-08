Keeping vacant sites dirty may attract Rs 2-lakh fine in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The BBMP has directed its zonal offices to identify all vacant sites, including public places, where solid waste and debris are dumped or which have overgrown vegetation and filth.
The civic body plans to impose penalty under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules as well as the BBMP Act, 2020.
"A notice shall be served to clear the vacant site with a specified period of 7 days to remove or clear the same. If the person fails to do so, then action shall be initiated to clear the place and serve a notice mentioning to pay the penalty and expenditure incurred to clear and remove the dump and penalty imposed in accordance with the rules in lieu of failure to comply with directions in the first notice," BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath's letter to the zonal offices said.
The zonal office is expected to keep a register to record the penalty and expenditure incurred, which will be collected as part of the property tax by independent entry in the tax receipt and recovery notice along with the property tax dues.
"If the defaulter fails to pay within the specified period, appropriate interest shall be charged as deemed fit and decided by the zonal commissioners."
As per the SWM Rules, the BBMP can levy a spot penalty on the private property owner for not keeping the plot clean and in a hygienic manner.
The BBMP Act, 2020 empowers the civic body to serve a notice with a warning to keep the vacant plot clean. Violation of the notice attracts one-year imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 2 lakh.
Published 07 August 2024, 20:51 IST