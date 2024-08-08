Keeping vacant sites dirty may attract Rs 2-lakh fine in Bengaluru

"A notice shall be served to clear the vacant site with a specified period of 7 days to remove or clear the same. If the person fails to do so, then action shall be initiated to clear the place and serve a notice mentioning to pay the penalty and expenditure incurred to clear and remove the dump and penalty imposed in accordance with the rules in lieu of failure to comply with directions in the first notice," BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath's letter to the zonal offices said.