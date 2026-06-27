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Kempegowda Airport sees three wildlife smuggling cases in three months

In comparison, during the same period last year, between April and June 2025, the airport witnessed six cases of wildlife smuggling.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 21:55 IST
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Green tree phytons seized as a part of a larger consignment in April.
Green tree phytons seized as a part of a larger consignment in April.
A Goeldi’s marmoset is a small monkey found predominantly in the South American continent.
A Goeldi’s marmoset is a small monkey found predominantly in the South American continent.
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Published 26 June 2026, 21:55 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda airportSmuggling

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