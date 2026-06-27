Kempegowda Airport sees three wildlife smuggling cases in three months

<p>,Bengaluru: In the last three months, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) saw three cases of wildlife smuggling - all from Bangkok, Thailand. </p>.<p>In comparison, during the same period last year, between April and June 2025, the airport witnessed six cases of wildlife smuggling. </p>.<p>“So far, in June, we have not had any case of wildlife smuggling. We have noticed that wildlife smuggling cases have slowed down in the past few months. Especially since we partnered with the Karnataka Forest Department earlier this year in January to deploy a permanent team of forest officials to work alongside Customs at the Bengaluru airport,” a senior customs official told DH, adding that in addition to heightened vigilance, the team was also investigating wildlife smuggling rackets in and around the city. </p>.<p>In 2025-26, the airport saw 20 wildlife import cases in total, a majority from Thailand.</p>.<p>“Sometimes, even though the handlers land from other southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, after investigation, we have been able to track their origin destination to Thailand. Earlier this year, we also held a meeting with the Thai Consul General to highlight our concerns about the increasing number of wildlife and narcotics smuggling cases from Thailand,” he added. </p>.<p>Among the three cases this financial year, the largest consignment was seized on April 23. The accused, a 41-year-old woman from Tumakuru, was caught carrying huge quantities of 20 different species, mostly reptiles. The consignment included six ball pythons, 20 Ouachita map turtles, 51 blue iguanas, 45 red-eared slider turtles, and seven American five-lined skinks, among other species. Overall, the seizure included about 360 wild animals, one of which was found dead.</p>.<p>“In comparison to some of the seizures we’ve done in recent years, this is not a big one. There have been instances where we have seized over 3,000 turtles in one instance. The handlers don’t bother concealing these animals. Since these are small animals, they just carry them in their checked-in baggage,” added the official. </p>.<p>The second smuggling attempt was carried out by a 20-year-old man from JP Nagar on May 15. This consignment included six Argentine black-and-white tegus, 18 African spurred tortoises, two Goeldi’s marmosets, 10 red-footed tortoises, one yellow-cheeked gibbon, and 10 Indonesian blue-tongued skinks.</p>.<p>The latest seizure was carried out on May 28 — involving a Canary winged parakeet (dead), 2 Senegal parrots, and 4 Albino tree shrews.</p>.<p>The illegally imported wildlife is immediately returned to the country of origin once a case is booked against the accused under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. In the past three months, the airport has seen no cases of illegal wildlife export. </p>