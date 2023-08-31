Kempegowda Airport's international operations to shift to Terminal 2 from September 12

All international operations at the Kempegowda International Airport here will shift to Terminal 2 starting September 12, from 10.45 am, the airport operator said.

T2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 international and two Indian).

The announcement comes a day after the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) decided to postpone the beginning of these services from T2, originally scheduled for August 31.

The new date has been announced after consultation with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, a BIAL spokesperson said on Thursday.

“This decision has been taken after careful evaluation and consideration of various factors, including regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and passenger convenience,” the spokesperson said. BIAL said all necessary measures to facilitate a smooth relocation of international operations to the new facility would be taken, in coordination with the airline partners.

Last-minute postponement

The decision to defer the commencement of international operations from T2, taken a day before the scheduled opening, was attributed to “operational reasons” even as passengers and aviation enthusiasts took to social media questioning the move.

International flights that were scheduled to land and take off at T2, including services to and from Singapore, Bangkok, and Colombo, operated from Terminal 1 on Thursday.

Passengers reached out to the airport operator on X, seeking clarifications on landings and take-offs over the next couple of days. It was also noted that the change of terminals was yet to reflect on the schedules of some of the international carriers.