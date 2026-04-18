<p>Bengaluru: Weeks after Bengaluru’s five corporations presented budgets with a combined outlay of Rs 20,218 crore, the state government has directed them to accommodate a series of additional projects centered on Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.</p>.<p>While approving the budgets as part of the routine process, the Urban Development Department (UDD) — which reports to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio — proposed a set of new works linked to the 16th-century founder of Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Among the key proposals is the development of neglected historical sites in Magadi, once established as a capital by Kempegowda. The project is estimated at Rs 90 crore, with the five corporations directed to collectively set aside Rs 30 crore in the current financial year.</p>.<p>A similar initiative has been proposed at the hillocks of Hutridurga (Uttari Betta) in Kunigal, where stone inscriptions associated with Kempegowda are located. The corporations have been asked to contribute Rs 10 crore for works to be executed by the Kempegowda Development Authority.</p>.Bengaluru: In West Corporation budget, DCM's pet project gets lion's share of funds .<p>The government has also proposed establishing a town planning institute in Kempegowda’s name, with each corporation directed to allocate Rs 10 crore, taking the total outlay to Rs 50 crore. In addition, Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for the maintenance of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Advocates’ Training Centre.</p>.<p>Continuing last year’s initiative, the corporations will also fund Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations across the state. A total of Rs 2.4 crore has been set aside for celebrations in all taluks. In Bengaluru, events will be held in all ward offices with Rs 3.69 crore allocated, at Rs 1 lakh per ward. A further Rs 5 lakh has been earmarked for an event to be organised by the Bengaluru Advocates’ Association.</p>.<p>With no additional budgetary provision announced for these works, officials indicated that corporations may have to revisit existing allocations and prune ongoing projects to accommodate the new proposals.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Rs 3,000-cr grant split among corporations</span></p>.<p>In the state budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 3,000-crore grant for Bengaluru’s development. The UDD has distributed the funds among the five corporations based on their revenue potential.</p>.<p>The West Corporation has received the highest allocation at Rs 667.74 crore, while the East has received the lowest at Rs 298.10 crore. The North and South corporations have been allotted Rs 429.27 crore each, and the Central Corporation Rs 375.61 crore. The total allocation stands at Rs 2,199.99 crore.</p>.<p>The remaining Rs 800.01 crore has been distributed to other agencies, including Rs 600 crore to B-SMILE for infrastructure works and Rs 200.01 crore to BSWML for solid waste management.</p>.<p>Anticipating an additional Rs 250-crore government grant, the UDD has made tentative allocations across corporations: Rs 50 crore (West), Rs 75 crore (North), Rs 25 crore (South), and Rs 100 crore (Central).</p>