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Kempegowda-centric works added to civic budgets; corporations asked to rework plans

In Bengaluru, events will be held in all ward offices with Rs 3.69 crore allocated, at Rs 1 lakh per ward.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:34 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:34 IST
BengaluruSiddaramaiah

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