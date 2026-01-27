<p>Bengaluru: Passengers departing from the Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 1 can now bypass long security queues, with the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) launching a pilot programme for a slot-based fast-track screening service.</p>.<p>Called 'PreSecure', the facility allows travellers to reserve a preferred security screening slot through the BLR Pulse mobile application before arriving at the airport.</p>.Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport wins award for safety management.<p>Passengers who book a slot are directed to a dedicated security lane, helping reduce waiting times, particularly during peak travel hours. The service is currently being offered free of charge as part of a trial at Terminal 1.</p>.<p>To use the facility, passengers must scan their boarding pass on the BLR Pulse app and select an available screening slot. Reservations can be made up to 75 minutes before departure. The dedicated screening lane is located near check-in counter 86 at Terminal 1.</p>