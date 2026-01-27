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Kempegowda International Airport launches trial service to cut security wait times

Called 'PreSecure', the facility allows travellers to reserve a preferred security screening slot through the BLR Pulse mobile application before arriving at the airport.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 19:50 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 19:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International Airport

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