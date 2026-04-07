<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has picked logos designed by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath for its official purposes and for the five newly carved city corporations.</p>.<p>Both the GBA and the corporations have already started using these logos on their official websites and social media platforms.</p>.<p>The Chitrakala Parishath, which runs the College of Fine Arts and Bangalore School of Visual Arts, shared a large number of options with the GBA. The final logos received formal approval at a meeting headed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, sources said.</p>.<p>The GBA logo features Nadaprabhu Kempegowda along with the iconic Kempegowda tower in the background. The logos of the five city corporations retain only the tower, each carrying a different colour in the background.</p>.BDA invites logo, tagline ideas; winner to get Rs 1 lakh.<p>The choice suggests that officials have opted to continue with the logo of the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in a different colour rather than introduce an entirely new design.</p>.<p>On X, the choice drew attention after a user posted logo designs his team had worked on as part of a competition. The user claimed his submission made it to the top five, but the GBA picked the Chitrakala Parishath designs for their historical significance.</p>