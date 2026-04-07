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Kempegowda tower colours the logos of GBA, city corporations

The GBA logo features Nadaprabhu Kempegowda along with the iconic Kempegowda tower in the background.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 21:23 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKempegowdaGBAKempegowda sites

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