Kengeri Lake drowning: One body found; rescue efforts on to recover another

<p>Bengaluru: Fire and emergency personnel on Tuesday recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy who, along with his 11-year-old sister, drowned at the Kengeri Lake on Monday evening. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as Johnson Srinivas and his sister is Lakshmi. Fire and emergency personnel are continuing the operation to recover Lakshmi's body. </p><p>The police control room was alerted of the drowning between 5.30 pm and 6 pm on Monday, after which a Hoysala patrolling vehicle was dispatched. </p><p>An officer said the two stayed in a house near the lake. Nagamma, the mother, was away at work when the incident occurred. </p><p>"They are raised by a single mother who works with the BBMP," a police investigator said. "As per our current information, the two were there to fetch water and were on the banks. It is suspected that their water pot fell into the lake and they both drowned trying to recover it. They didn't go there to swim."</p><p>Srinivas's clothes were also found on the banks. </p><p>Sources in the fire department told <em>DH</em> that the control room received an alert at 8.30 pm on Monday. Rescue operations were resumed early Tuesday morning after being initially called off due to bad lighting and rains.</p>