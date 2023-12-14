Kensington Road sinkhole: AAP demands probe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded an investigation into how a sinkhole appeared on the newly white-topped stretch in Kensington Road. Referring to the sinkhole that appeared late on Monday night, AAP leaders alleged that there was a big scam cooking up in the name of white-topping.
“This (white-topping) has become a golden egg for the politicians. They say a kilometre of white-topping costs Rs 15 crore, and such roads cave in within a few months. This is worse than the normal roads,” said Mohan Dasari, secretary, AAP, Karnataka.
Dasari further announced, “We plan to file a complaint with the Lokayukta and the BBMP commissioner, requesting an audit of all the road construction projects in the city.”
On Wednesday, AAP members gathered near the sinkhole to protest the substandard quality of the city’s white-topped roads. The group conducted a thanksgiving puja, expressing relief that no citizens were harmed due to the collapse. Subsequently, the workers chanted slogans, criticising the government.