Kerala man booked in theft case found hanging

Jomon Varghese was found hanging from the window of a bathroom on the terrace of the Green Avenue apartment complex on Mosque Road in Fraser Town, police said.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 22:51 IST

A 43-year-old man from Kerala was found hanging in eastern Bengaluru on Monday, over a month after police booked him for theft. 

Jomon Varghese was found hanging from the window of a bathroom on the terrace of the Green Avenue apartment complex on Mosque Road in Fraser Town, police said. 

A resident of the apartment discovered the death and called the police. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. They found a purported death letter in Malayalam. 

Police had booked Varghese for theft on July 17. He had been working as a driver for the past year for a family living in the same apartment complex. The employer had put him up in a separate house in the same building. 

In July, the family found that 250 grams of gold and diamonds had gone missing from the house. They suspected Varghese and filed a police complaint against him, though no evidence was found against him. 

Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said: "The reason behind the suicide is not clear yet. However, we have found a letter written in Malayalam. Language experts will go through it and translate its contents." 

(Published 21 August 2023, 22:51 IST)
