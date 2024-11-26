Kerala man 'kills' teen Assamese friend in Bengaluru hotel, stays with her body for over a day

<p>Bengaluru: A teenage Assamese girl was found murdered in a serviced apartment in eastern Bengaluru on Tuesday.</p><p>Police suspect her friend, 21-year-old Aarav Hanoy, from Kerala's Kannur, and are hunting for him.</p><p>The victim, Maya Gogoi Deka, 19, originally from Guwahati, and Hanoy checked into a serviced apartment in Indiranagar 1st Stage around 12.30 pm on November 23. They were allotted room 101 on the first floor and were supposed to check out at 11 am on Tuesday.</p><p>When housekeeping staff arrived on Tuesday morning to prepare the room for the next guest, they found the door locked and detected a foul odour. Using a spare key, they opened the room and discovered Deka lying lifeless on the blood-stained bed.</p>.Udupi carpenter found dead in Bengaluru lodge .<p>Police investigations showed that Deka had multiple stab injuries and a head injury but the likely cause of death was a deep gash in her chest. Police also suspect that the murder occurred on the night of November 24, and Hanoy stayed with the partially decomposed body for more than a day.</p><p>"The suspect left the apartment around 8.20 am on Tuesday and took a cab. He switched off his phone after travelling for a few kilometres and has been untraceable since," a police officer close to the investigation said.</p><p>Two police teams are hunting for him.</p><p>Preliminary findings suggest that the murder was premeditated. The suspect had brought a knife in a bag, which is yet to be recovered. And on Monday, he bought a nylon rope from a quick commerce app.</p><p>"Why he ordered the rope is a mystery. We will know more once he is arrested,” the officer said.</p><p>Besides the nylon rope, police have seized cigarette butts and Deka’s mobile phone from the crime scene. The phone has been sent for forensic analysis.</p><p>Hanoy worked as a student counsellor at a private company in HSR Layout, helping students wishing to study abroad. Police are yet to ascertain where he stayed in Bengaluru.</p><p>Deka, who resided near the Hoodi metro station, worked for a private company in South Bengaluru. Her sister, who also lives in Bengaluru, told the police that Deka had known Hanoy for six months but it is not clear how they had met.</p><p>Police checked Deka’s phone but did not get any clues about Hanoy.</p>