Kerala man 'kills' teen Assamese friend in Bengaluru hotel, stays with her body for over a day

Maya Gogoi was allegedly stabbed to death by a male friend, Aarav Hanoy, (21), who hails from Kannur in Kerala.
Chetan B C
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 17:00 IST

Maya Gogoi Deka (L) and suspect Aarav Hanoy.

Published 26 November 2024, 17:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeIndiranagar

