Kerala passenger arrested in Bengaluru for misbehaving with air hostess on Gulf airline flight

<p>Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport police have arrested a 63-year-old passenger from Kerala for allegedly misbehaving with an air hostess during a Gulf airline flight to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The accused has been identified as Jacob Alexander.</p><p>According to the police, the victim is a 24-year-old cabin crew member working with the Gulf airline. The flight had taken off from Bahrain for Bengaluru when the accused allegedly behaved inappropriately with the air hostess and continued to harass her despite her raising an objection.</p>.Inappropriate touch, hug and 'thank you': Bengaluru airport staffer held for sexually harassing woman passenger in the guise of security check.<p>The police said the victim informed the flight captain about the incident, following which she was advised to lodge a formal complaint after landing.</p><p>After the flight landed at Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, the air hostess filed a police complaint.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused on charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman. Alexander was taken into custody for questioning and later arrested, the police said.</p>