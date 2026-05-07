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Kerala passenger arrested in Bengaluru for misbehaving with air hostess on Gulf airline flight

63-year-old passenger allegedly behaved inappropriately with the air hostess and continued to harass her despite her raising an objection.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 04:35 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 04:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportSexual Harassmentbengaluru crimeair hostesss

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