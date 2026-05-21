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Kerala student alleges attempt to rape by Bengaluru realtor; accuses cops of questioning her character

The victim, who is studying in a reputed private college in the city, was also working part-time at a momos outlet during her free hours.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:37 IST
Bengaluru newsKeralaCrimerealtor

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