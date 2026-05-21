Kerala student alleges attempt to rape by Bengaluru realtor; accuses cops of questioning her character

<p>Bengaluru: A 20-year-old college student from Kerala has filed a complaint against a realtor alleging that he sexually assaulted her after a party.</p><p>According to the complaint, the incident took place on May 11 in a house at Madiwala police station limits. The victim, who is studying in a reputed private college in the city, was also working part-time at a momos outlet during her free hours.</p><p>Police said two brothers owned the momos shop and were planning to sell the business. The accused, identified as Hyanas, a realtor, had allegedly assured the owners that he would help facilitate the sale of the outlet.</p><p>During the course of their interaction, the victim, the shop owners and the accused had reportedly attended a party together. After a while, the two brothers stepped out to bring food, during which the accused allegedly molested her and attempted to rape her.</p>.Fake buyers vanish with Rs 3 cr gold haul in Bengaluru; one arrested.<p>The case took another turn after the victim released a video on social media alleging that police personnel at Madiwala station did not take her complaint seriously when she approached them the following day.</p><p>In the video, the victim alleged that instead of immediately registering FIR and taking her for medical examination, police personnel questioned her character and morality. She claimed she was subjected to insensitive questioning while seeking help.</p><p>However, senior police officers denied the allegations and stated that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, who is currently absconding.</p>