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Bengaluru: Key trials for Pink Line trains delayed, opening in May doubtful

According to well-placed sources in BMRCL, the Railway Board has raised queries about certain technical issues related to design approvals before the RDSO trials can begin.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 20:57 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 20:57 IST
India NewsBengaluruBMRCL

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