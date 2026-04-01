<p>Bengaluru: Key trials for Pink Line trains have been delayed due to technical issues, potentially affecting plans to open the 7.5-km elevated metro corridor this May, sources familiar with the matter said. </p>.<p>The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), under the Ministry of Railways, conducts various trials for new rolling stock (trains) and their interaction with the track and signalling systems. </p>.<p>The trials cover oscillation, braking, speed and system integration tests among others. Without the RDSO trial certification, new trains cannot operate. </p>.<p>According to well-placed sources in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the Railway Board has raised queries about certain technical issues related to design approvals before the RDSO trials can begin. </p>.<p>“We’re addressing the queries and haven’t yet received a definitive timeline for the trials,” one of the sources told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p>The trials typically take two to three weeks. If successful, the RDSO issues a report and a speed certificate, which the BMRCL submits to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for rolling stock inspection and final approval from the Ministry of Railways. After this, the RDSO issues the final speed certificate. </p>.<p>The BMRCL takes this certificate to the CMRS for a statutory inspection of the line for passenger operations. It also requires the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certification for signalling and train control systems. </p>.<p>The ISA certification for the Pink Line will be provided by Jodova Technologies Pvt Ltd, a company based in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. </p>.<p>In November 2025, Jodova Technologies won a Rs 3.51-crore contract to provide ISA services for signalling and train control systems for the Pink and Blue lines. </p>.<p>“The ISA agency will review the safety case — documents certifying that the signalling system is safe — and verify compliance,” the source added. </p>.Namma Metro Pink Line gets fourth train from BEML.<p>French multinational Alstom Transport won the contract to supply the signalling system for the Pink and Blue lines. As with the Yellow Line, the BMRCL is going for Communications Based Train Control (CBTC), which allows driverless train operations. </p>.<p>The whole process — RDSO to CMRS certification — could take more than two months, meaning the May deadline is doubtful. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Work on stations</p>.<p>Meanwhile, architectural finishing works at the Pink Line’s six elevated stations are progressing slowly, according to sources. These works are undertaken after the main structure is completed. </p>.<p>Mysore Light and Interiors Pvt Ltd is doing the work at four stations (Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase and Tavarekere) while ANU Constructions is doing the work for Kalena Agrahara. The work for the Jayadeva Hospital station was undertaken by the Yellow Line contractor. </p>.<p>The BMRCL has already received four trains from Bengaluru-headquartered BEML for the Pink Line and expects two more by May. </p>.<p>With four trains, peak-hour frequency on the 7.5-km section will be 5-6 minutes, the sources said. </p>.<p>The elevated Pink Line will bring metro connectivity to Bannerghatta Road and create Bengaluru’s third interchange at Jayadeva <br />Hospital. </p>.<p>The Pink Line’s 13.75-km underground section (Dairy Circle-Nagawara) is slated to open in December. </p>