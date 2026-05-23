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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Mallikarjun Kharge, Deve Gowda in focus ahead of Rajya Sabha polls of June 18

The talks of Kharge's renomination to the Upper House come amid the Siddaramaiah - D K Shivakumar power tussle.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 22:54 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 22:54 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMallikarjun KhargeRajya SabhaH D Deve GowdaECBEngluru

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