Mallikarjun Kharge, Deve Gowda in focus ahead of Rajya Sabha polls of June 18

<p>Bengaluru: With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> of India on Friday announcing polls for 24 vacant Rajya Sabha seats from 10 states on June 18, including four from Karnataka, speculation over a second term for Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has intensified. </p>.<p>The Rajya Sabha terms of Iranna Kadadi and K Narayan, both from the BJP, Kharge and Deve Gowda are ending on June 25. Based on their strength in the Assembly, the Congress is set to win three seats and the NDA one. </p>.<p>The talks of Kharge's renomination to the Upper House come amid the Siddaramaiah - D K Shivakumar power tussle. If Kharge is again sent to Parliament, it will likely rule him out as a "dark horse" if a leadership change occurs in Karnataka. </p>.<p>On the NDA side, speculation is rife that the BJP may cede its lone seat to 93-year-old Deve Gowda to secure its alliance with the JD(S). However, the BJP state core committee on Wednesday proposed former CM D V Sadananda Gowda’s name.</p>.Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress heading to improve tally, BJP yield ground in Karnataka.<p>BJP national general secretary Radha Mohandas Agrawal said the state unit would only propose a name, but alliance decisions rest with the national leadership.</p>.<p>In the Congress, the high command is also weighing national spokespersons Supriya Shrinate and Pawan Khera, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila and AICC secretary B V Srinivas to field from Karnataka. The state unit is pitching for a Lingayat and an OBC candidate to maintain caste equations. </p>.<p>KPCC general secretary Basavaraju A P is one of the top contenders as the party is keen on Lingayat representation in the Rajya Sabha as late M V Rajasekharan was the last Lingayat leader to be elected to the Upper House, in 2002.</p>.<p>The other probables are MLC BK Hariprasad (OBC), Mysore DCC president Vijay (OBC), former president of state Mahila Congress Pushpa Amarnath(Dalit), former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar (OBC) and AICC secretary (Kerala and Lakshadweep) Mansoor Ali.</p>