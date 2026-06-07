Khata campaign sees 11,000 visitors in four weeks

<p>Bengaluru: In just four weeks since the launch of the ‘My Khata, My Right’ campaign, close to 11,000 people have visited open houses to get their khata-related grievances addressed.</p>.<p>As part of the campaign, 50 open house centres are being set up across the five city corporations every Saturday. Citizens can visit these centres to submit applications and follow up on pending ones.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority to offer khata-related services.<p>According to the Greater <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>Authority, close to 1,773 applications were received on June 6 alone.</p>.<p>Various grievances addressed at these centres include applications for e-khata, B-khata to A-khata conversion, khata corrections and mutations.</p>