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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Khata campaign sees 11,000 visitors in four weeks

According to the Greater Bengaluru Authority, close to 1,773 applications were received on June 6 alone.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 02:00 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 02:00 IST
Bengalurukhata certificates

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