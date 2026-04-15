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Bengaluru | Khata freeze hits Jigani’s private layout, leaves buyers in limbo

The directive, issued on January 6, applies to a layout called UR Castles, located in Nosenuru village of Haragadde gram panchayat.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:22 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 20:22 IST
Bengalurukhata certificatesJigani

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