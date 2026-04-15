Bengaluru | Khata freeze hits Jigani’s private layout, leaves buyers in limbo

<p>Bengaluru: Hundreds of property owners in Jigani are in shock after the Anekal Planning Authority (APA), which falls under the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), ordered a halt on the issuance of khatas for a private layout, citing irregularities in earlier approvals and compliance gaps.</p>.<p>The directive, issued on January 6, applies to a layout called UR Castles, located in Nosenuru village of Haragadde gram panchayat.</p>.<p>While the BMRDA had approved the layout — spread across 33 acres and covering several survey numbers — in 2010 and 2015, officials have now instructed the panchayat not to process khata applications until further review. This effectively freezes all property transactions in the layout.</p>.<p>In its order, the authority noted that the layout has deviated from the sanctioned plans. It also cited the need to align with a BMRDA directive issued in November 2020, suggesting that earlier clearances may not fully comply with current regulatory requirements.</p>.<p>In the same order, the Anekal Planning Authority directed its officials to pause all khata issuance in the layout, re-examine approvals, land conversion status and compliance, and ensure adherence to planning norms before clearing cases. The authority has not indicated how long the freeze will last, raising concerns among residents.</p>.How Bengaluru’s layouts ate into parks, playgrounds and public land.<p>According to documents, the BMRDA initially allowed the developer to sell 40% of the total sites. Even before the layout was substantially developed, the authority permitted the sale of the remaining 60% by “unreleasing” the 40% that had earlier been restricted. Eventually, the developer sold all the sites before fully completing the layout.</p>.<p>Aravind Jayaram, a site owner in the layout, said that while officials in the past facilitated the sale of undeveloped sites, a different set of officials is now creating hurdles by not processing khata requests. “Our layout has received DC conversion and approvals, but brokers are now quoting Rs 1.5 lakh per khata, citing the Anekal Planning Authority’s letter,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that the panchayat had already issued khatas to some owners who allegedly paid bribes, even though their sites are still undeveloped. “Legitimate buyers who purchased sites based on valid approvals are now being asked to pay an exorbitant bribe to obtain khata,” he alleged.</p>.<p>Officials were not available for comment.</p>