KIA customs seize record 520 kg hydroponic ganja in two months

<p>Bengaluru: Customs officials at the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/kempegowda-international-airport-launches-trial-service-to-cut-security-wait-times-4025332"> Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) </a>seized 520.82 kg of hydroponic ganja in the last two months alone, accounting for more than half of the total quantity seized in 2025-26.</p>.<p>In 2025-26, customs authorities seized 1,005.498 kg of hydroponic ganja worth around Rs 700 crore and arrested 163 individuals in 141 cases.</p>.<p>Since April, the department has seized 520.82 kg of the contraband valued at Rs 182.3 crore and arrested 64 people in 52 cases, according to data shared by customs officials.</p>.<p>Officials attributed the recent spike in cases to a change in smuggling tactics, with traffickers increasingly transporting smaller quantities across multiple trips to avoid harsher punishment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.</p>.Customs officials seize Rs 3.57-crore worth hydroponic ganja from flyer at Bengaluru airport.<p>“People bringing in weed are part of larger syndicates and do not operate individually. They have studied the law and understand enforcement patterns. Under the NDPS Act, punishment for hydroponic ganja depends on the quantity seized. Smuggling 20 kg or more is classified as a commercial quantity and attracts a minimum prison term of 10 years, which can extend to 20 years, besides fines.</p>.<p>“Quantities between 1 kg and 20 kg do not fall under the commercial category and can attract imprisonment of up to 10 years. Smugglers are attempting to exploit this distinction,” an official told DH.</p>.<p>The largest consignment seized since April weighed 52.68 kg and was valued at Rs 18.43 crore. It was smuggled by a group of three passengers on May 1.</p>.<p>In contrast, the most recent seizure, made earlier this month, involved 5 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.75 crore. All hydroponic ganja seizures on commercial flights this year have been linked to Bangkok.</p>.<p><strong>Courier service from US</strong></p>.<p>May also witnessed a rare case of hydroponic ganja being smuggled into Bengaluru from the United States through a courier service.</p>.<p>“When it comes to weed, carriers rarely conceal it. They transport it in luggage or handbags in air-tight and moisture-proof packets that cannot be detected even by K9 units. The packaging is highly professional. We rely heavily on passenger profiling to identify suspects. In many cases, carriers collect the contraband in Bangkok, but fly in from another Southeast Asian city or transit through Gulf countries. We have identified these patterns and intensified our enforcement,” the official said.</p>.Hydroponic weed worth Rs 48 crore seized from two Thai nationals at IGI Airport.<p>Customs authorities deploy 12 to 15 officers at the airport round the clock and expect smuggling attempts to decline in the coming months.</p>.<p>“The Thai government has introduced stricter regulations and is cracking down on foreigners without proper documentation. While the measures are not aimed at the drug trade, they are likely to force carriers to lie low for at least a few months,” the official added.</p>.<p>So far, since April 2026, customs authorities have reported no fresh seizures involving other narcotic substances. During the last financial year, the department made two arrests in cocaine-smuggling cases and one arrest related to hashish smuggling.</p>.<p><strong>Why hydroponic ganja?</strong></p>.<p>Hydroponic ganja is cultivated in nutrient-rich water rather than soil. It is often considered a premium variety because of its consistent quality, appearance and potency.</p>.<p>According to customs officials, this method of cultivation is highly popular in Thailand, from where the drug is illegally exported to several countries across the world.</p>