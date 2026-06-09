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KIA customs seize record 520 kg hydroponic ganja in two months

Hydroponic ganja is cultivated in nutrient-rich water rather than soil. It is often considered a premium variety because of its consistent quality, appearance and potency.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 02:30 IST
BengaluruDrugsNarcoticsBengaluru Airport

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