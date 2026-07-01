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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

KIA logs fourth wildlife smuggling case since April 

A passenger from Tamil Nadu, bound for Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted on June 26 with 6.98 kg of mescaline concealed inside a water purifier.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 20:21 IST
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Cotton-top tamarins smuggled on June 29.

Cotton-top tamarins smuggled on June 29. 

Credit: Customs department

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Published 01 July 2026, 20:21 IST
BengaluruKempegowda International AirportKarnatakawildlifeCustomsSmuggling

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