KIA logs fourth wildlife smuggling case since April 

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport (KIA)</a> recorded its fourth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wildlife">wildlife</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smuggling">smuggling case</a> since April, when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/customs-official">customs officials</a> caught two passengers on June 29.</p>.<p>The accused, aged 24 and 26 years, both from Kerala’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kozhikode">Kozhikode</a>, allegedly smuggled four cotton-top tamarins, one white-headed marmoset, and a juvenile cuckoo/coucal.</p>.<p>Both have been arrested, and cases have been registered by the airport's Customs Department and the Karnataka Forest Department.</p>.<p>"The passengers were travelling on Air India Express. This was unusual because a majority of the smuggling cases we have caught have been passengers on Thai Airways," a customs official told DH.</p>.<p><strong>Drug export case </strong></p>.<p>The airport also witnessed a rare case of drug export last week.</p>.<p>A passenger from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, bound for Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted on June 26 with 6.98 kg of mescaline concealed inside a water purifier. The psychedelic drug was worth Rs 5.58 crore.</p>.<p>"Such cases are rare at the airport. We get, maybe, one such export case involving drugs like mescaline or amphetamine in a year, typically headed towards Southeast Asian destinations like Malaysia," the official said.</p>.<p>Customs officials also intercepted three cases of hydroponic ganja being smuggled into the city from Thailand in the past week.</p>.<p><strong>Case of Thai national </strong></p>.<p>"Another uncommon case we intercepted this past week involved a Thai national. A common pattern we have noticed concerning these smuggling cases at the airport has involved residents of Karnataka and surrounding states. But, on June 29, a Thai national, a male aged 22 years, was caught with 8 kg of ganja. We have arrested and booked him. He will soon go to trial," the official added.</p>.<p>On June 26, a 24-year-old Kozhikode resident travelling from Bangkok to Bengaluru via <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a> was intercepted with 5.96 kg of weed valued at Rs 2.086 crore.</p>.<p>In another case, customs officials intercepted a 35-year-old travelling from Bangkok with 15.52 kg of weed valued at Rs 5.43 crore on June 27. All accused have been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.</p>