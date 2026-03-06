KIA ranked ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’

<p>Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been ranked the ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’ at the 2025 Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.</p>.<p>The recognition comes for the fourth consecutive year.</p>.<p>The ASQ programme by ACI is a benchmark for airport customer experience, capturing passenger satisfaction through globally standardised in-journey surveys. The awards recognise airports that consistently deliver strong performance across parameters such as service, comfort, convenience and cleanliness.</p>.KIA sees passenger traffic rise to 43.82 million in 2025.<p>In 2025, the airport saw improvements in WiFi connectivity, flight display on carousel screens, availability of carts and trolleys, comfort of waiting areas and walking distance inside the terminal, a statement by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.</p>.<p>The ‘Overall Satisfaction’ rating at the airport rose from 4.98 in 2024 to 5.00 in 2025.</p>