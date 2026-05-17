Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

KIA went above its head, Bengaluru hopes its 2nd airport won’t

Bengaluru’s proposed second airport is being framed as an answer to the city’s future aviation needs.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 22:28 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us