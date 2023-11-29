Kids donate 4,00,000 meals for orphanages 

A group of children has been instrumental in providing 4,00,000 meals for children in orphanages across Bengaluru.
The initiative was kickstarted by Social Creds, a ‘timebank’ co-founded by 16-year-old Jahaan Arora. Through the portal, children can volunteer for various causes, in exchange for time. The time that they ‘earn’ can be spent on interacting and learning from others. The idea is to gain exposure and experience.
Social Creds implemented ‘The 1 million meal program’, adapted from the UN’s ‘Fistful of Grains’ program. Through the initiative, schools are given empty bags. Students can donate a fistful of rice each day. At the end of the month, the bags are collected and sent to orphanages in need.
“So far, over 1,500 children from schools across the city have participated in the grain donation,” says Jahaan. They have raised over two tonnes of rice (good for 4,00,000 meals) for orphanages such as Snehacare, Swantanam, Cottolengo and Dream India Networks. While the grain collection has been successful, the goal of donating 10 tonnes of rice in 2023 was supplemented by funds raised by the children. The aim was to feed 1,000 orphans per day across Bengaluru.
They hope to reach the goal of providing 1 million meals by the end of next year. Though Jahaan plans on leaving the country to study in 2024, he shares that the rest of the team will keep the initiative alive.