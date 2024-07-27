Kidwai Hospital performs first paediatric allogeneic bone marrow transplant 

Archana's mother's Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme was utilised for her cancer treatment. Her mother is a factory worker, while her father is a daily wage labourer.

Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, who discharged the patient on Friday, noted that the cost of an allogeneic BMT usually ranges between Rs 15 to Rs 30 lakh in private hospitals.

"KMIO has been successful in providing these BMTs at almost free of cost to patients by utilising the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PMRF), Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), SCP/TSP scheme, ESI and Central Government Health Schemes," he said.

KMIO has India’s largest state-run bone marrow transplant unit with a 14-bedded facility, including an ICU. The first paediatric bone marrow transplant at KMIO was conducted in April 2022 and 90 paediatric and adult BMTs have been successfully completed since then.