Killer strangled geologist in living room, dragged her into bedroom to slit her throat: Police

When Prathima opened the door and entered the house, Kiran followed her in. Police probe had found no forced entry or missing valuables.

The investigator said Prathima wore a churidar and a red veil at the time. Kiran requested her to reinstate him but she was noncommittal. In a fit of rage, Kiran grabbed her and choked her with the veil in the living room, the official said.

Once she fell unconscious, Kiran moved her to the bedroom as he feared someone might see from the outside. He then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and slit her throat. While leaving, he latched the grille door while the wooden door remained ajar.

Police found Prathima’s body on her bed inside the bedroom, fully clothed and without other injuries apart from the gash on the neck.

The official quoted previously said that the crime scene appeared as if the victim was hit with an iron rod as so much blood was in the room. Kiran then fled the spot along with some cash that was scattered in the house. Since there were no CCTV cameras in the victim’s house, police initially did not get a lead on the probable suspects.

Kiran subsequently went to MM Hills with his friends, who had no clue about the murder, on their motorcycle and spent some of the money, the official quoted previously said.

The motive

For eight years, Kiran worked as a contractual driver in the department. He was appointed as Prathima’s driver four years ago and earned Rs 13,000.

"In the last four years, there have been instances where he was criticised for his mistakes," Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. "Two months ago, he was sacked due to departmental issues.”

"The suspect said that he faced a lot of distress, both personally and professionally, after losing the job,” the DCP said. “He was not in Bengaluru for a month. Recently, he tried to speak with Prathima at her office but she wasn't available.”

A day before the murder, Kiran visited Prathima’s home to speak with her but couldn’t as she wasn’t there, the officer said.

Suspect’s background

Police officials said Kiran was a resident of Jumbo Savari Dinne and has a wife and two children. They said he had told his wife he had a government job but when she found out that he was dismissed she went to her hometown.

After he lost his job, Kiran’s wife left him with their kids, and he ran into financial troubles, one of the lead investigators told DH. Kiran also grew distant from his father, a permanent driver at the same department who had got him the job.

An investigator said his wife was pregnant and Kiran had stayed in her hometown for a month before returning to Bengaluru 15 days ago, in the hopes of regaining his lost job.

10-day police custody

Kiran was produced before the 2nd ACMM court on Monday. The court remanded him in police custody for 10 days.

Well-placed sources suggested that the long custody was because the investigators wanted to continue the probe to see if there were any other probable angles.

Timeline

Saturday, 7.30 pm: Kiran arrives at Prathima’s residence and waits

8 pm: Prathima arrives with her new driver in her car

8-8.30 pm: Kiran enters her house and murders her

8.30-9 pm: Kiran flees

Sunday, 5.30 am: Kiran's phone is switched off