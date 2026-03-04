<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that a case was filed by the police following a protest recently in the city condemning the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. </p><p>"We have registered cases where they have violated rules. First of all, in Bengaluru city, they are not supposed to take out a procession. When they have done so without permission, definitely we have to register a case. We have registered cases and we will not allow them to come to streets," he told reporters in Bengaluru. </p>.Karnataka: Chikkaballapur village grieves death of Iran’s leader Khamenei .<p>A large crowd had gathered on March 1 at Richmond Town, Central Bengaluru, to mourn the late Iranian leader's death, amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US-Israel. </p>