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Kin held for Rs 1.13 crore gold theft at Housing Minister Zameer Khan's residence in Bengaluru

A senior police officer said that the prime accused Ahmed is known to the family and a distant relative of the Minister’s mother Sogar Khanam.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 07:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbengaluru crimeZameer Ahmed Khan

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