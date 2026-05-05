<p>Bengaluru: Shivajinagar Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 1.13 crore from the Pulakeshinagar residence of Housing Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zameer%20ahmed%20khan">B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan</a>.</p><p>The accused have been identified as Ameer Ahmed and his business partner Syed Ameer. </p><p>A senior police officer said that the prime accused Ahmed is known to the family and a distant relative of the Minister’s mother Sogar Khanam. </p><p>Sogar has approached the police to file a complaint. </p>.Bengaluru police arrests man in house theft, recover valuables worth Rs 35 lakh.<p>Police said Ahmed had gained their confidence by visiting the house regularly on the pretext of helping. He had suffered losses in his travel business and was in financial distress. </p><p>He had earlier sought Rs 5 lakh as financial help from the family and had also expressed his wish to visit Mecca. When he didn't get help, Ahmed allegedly conspired with his associate Syed and carried out the theft.</p><p>The duo allegedly pledged the stolen gold ornaments in a private finance company to raise money and later invested the proceeds in real estate ventures in a bid to make profits.</p><p>Suspicion arose after Ahmed stopped visiting the house, following the theft. He also stopped respondinh to phone calls. His mobile phone remaining switched off post the incident, further raised doubts, leading police to track and arrest him. </p><p>During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Based on the evidence gathered. the police recovered the booty.</p>