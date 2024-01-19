Know your flyer rights 

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines, when a flight is delayed for less than 24 hours, a flyer is entitled to meals and refreshments at the airport. In case of a delay of more than 24 hours, the flyer is entitled to hotel accommodation. Delays are calculated according to the flight travel time. For example, if a flight is delayed by 2 hours or more when the travel time is 2.5 hours, then the flyer is entitled to these amenities.