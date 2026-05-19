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‘Give us homes or jail’: Kogilu families warn of indefinite strike from May 26

The displaced families, along with a coalition of labour, minority, and women’s rights organisations, had earlier called for an indefinite strike.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 23:27 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 23:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsfamiliesKogile

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