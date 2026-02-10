Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Kogilu eviction: Evictees lack certificates for housing scheme

Sources said houses cannot be allotted without these certificates and this could have delayed the process.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 21:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 21:26 IST
Bengaluru newsEviction drive

Follow us on :

Follow Us