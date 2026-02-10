Kogilu eviction: Evictees lack certificates for housing scheme

<p>Bengaluru: None of the residents at the Kogilu eviction site have a domicile (residence) certificate and majority of them do not have an income certificate. Both these documents are a must to get housing from Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited. </p>.<p>Sources said houses cannot be allotted without these certificates and this could have delayed the process.</p>.<p>“Domicile certificate is a must to allot houses. It shows they have stayed here for more than six years. However, none of the residents has the certificate,” a source privy to the matter said.</p>.<p>Till recently, many of the displaced citizens did not know that they had to submit such documents.</p>.Bengaluru: Part of Hosur Road caves in near Attibele.<p>“We submitted documents like Aadhaar card and voter ID. They just took the documents and left. Recently, they called a few of us again and said they need income certificate, caste certificate and domicile certificate,” said Sheik Mohammed Rafiq of Fakir Colony.</p>.<p>While the officials have asked the residents to get these documents to process alternate housing facilities for the families, the residents alleged that the taluk office is refusing to issue them these documents. </p>.<p>“When any of us go to apply the officials only say that they cannot process it. They tell that they have been asked not to issue any certificates till the confusion at Kogilu is cleared. We don’t know how to proceed,” said Khader B, yet another resident of Kogilu.</p>.<p>However, senior officials from the district administration refuted such claims and said that they had not received any applications so far.</p>.<p>“There is sakala to track any application. We are bound to provide services within the said time. Even if we reject the application, we will have to mention the grounds on which it was rejected,” a senior official said.</p>.<p>“In fact we have not received any applications seeking domicile certificate,” he added.</p>